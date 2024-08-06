EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,691 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 399,905 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 256,050 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,114,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 267,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.