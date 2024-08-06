EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.63. The stock had a trading volume of 319,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.