EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 2,557,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,305. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

