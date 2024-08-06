EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AXON traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.20. The company had a trading volume of 340,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,201. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

