Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.