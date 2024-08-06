Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 98,793 shares.The stock last traded at $49.31 and had previously closed at $49.09.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

