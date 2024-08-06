First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,803. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.46 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.