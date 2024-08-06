First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 940 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,413,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,845,500. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

