First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 859,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

