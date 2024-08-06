First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,999,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 1,160,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

