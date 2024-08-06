First Hawaiian Bank Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

