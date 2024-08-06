First Hawaiian Bank Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

