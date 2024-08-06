First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

