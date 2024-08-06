First Hawaiian Bank Invests $273,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 398,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

