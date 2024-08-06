First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $468,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Enviri at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Enviri by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 5.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 338,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 293,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.