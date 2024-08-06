First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $468,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Enviri at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Enviri by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 5.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 338,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enviri Stock Performance
NVRI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 293,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.