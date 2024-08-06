First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $810,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,921,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,618,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $639.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

