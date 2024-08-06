First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $18,335,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 461,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,303. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

