First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,055 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. 4,597,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,731. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

