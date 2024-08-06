First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,109 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,030. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.