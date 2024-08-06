First Hawaiian Bank Sells 14,478 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 91,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,068. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

