First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,993 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.