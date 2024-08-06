First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2,512.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 291,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,069. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.