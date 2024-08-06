FiscalNote (NOTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect FiscalNote to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. FiscalNote has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,947. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,040 shares of company stock worth $188,249. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

