Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Five9

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN remained flat at $40.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 922,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. Five9 has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

