Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 22.18% 8.61% 6.79% Five9 -6.56% -9.09% -2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 1.98 $1.07 million $0.09 10.22 Five9 $910.49 million 3.26 -$81.76 million ($0.85) -47.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 0 2 14 0 2.88

Five9 has a consensus price target of $78.20, indicating a potential upside of 94.67%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.