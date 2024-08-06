Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,778 shares of company stock worth $4,591,591 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

