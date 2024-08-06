Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.