Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.31.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.