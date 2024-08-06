Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. 31,580,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 54,642,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 633,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 229,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

