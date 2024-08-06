FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 734,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,192. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,123 shares of company stock worth $1,018,182 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

