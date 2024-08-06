FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.65

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 1326625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.