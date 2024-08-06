Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,280,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 295,249 shares.The stock last traded at $39.67 and had previously closed at $39.24.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after buying an additional 1,245,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

