FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 6,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 million, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

