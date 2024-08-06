FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.90.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

