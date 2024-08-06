Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.77

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 167768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Galapagos Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.