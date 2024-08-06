GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Trading Down 8.5%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.99. 1,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

