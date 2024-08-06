GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. 284,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,029. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

