GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 288.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 2,725,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,035. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

