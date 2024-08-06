GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 2,180,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,550. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

