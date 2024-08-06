GAMMA Investing LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Baxter International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Baxter International Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of BAX stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,715. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

