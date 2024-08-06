GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

