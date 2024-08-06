GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.19. 201,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

