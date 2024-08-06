GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.64 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. GateToken has a market cap of $633.09 million and $2.64 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00012057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,586.51 or 1.00501493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00055019 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,713 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

