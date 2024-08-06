Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GILD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,173. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.