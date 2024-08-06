GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.30.

GitLab Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

