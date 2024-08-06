GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 10.6 %

GitLab stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

