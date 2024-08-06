Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 14,529 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.21.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $625.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

