Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 14,529 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.21.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $625.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
