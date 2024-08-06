Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.21 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

