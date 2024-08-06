Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

