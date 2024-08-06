Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 308436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on shares of Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
