Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.